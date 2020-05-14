Thousands of cancelled surgeries are being rescheduled in B.C.

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Thousands of people across the province have been contacted this week to reschedule their previously cancelled surgeries.

On March 16, the B.C. government ordered the postponement of most elective surgeries to maintain hospital space for a possible wave of COVID-19 cases. Since then, 16,872 surgeries were cancelled in B.C., about 3,000 of which were in the Interior Health region.

With most British Columbians buying into physical distancing and other measures to slow the spread of the virus, that wave never hit. Now, health authorities are reaching out to patients about rescheduling these surgeries.

“We wanted to touch base with everybody to make sure that they were comfortable ... there are some people who have apprehensions about going into the hospital right now,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said during the daily press conference Thursday. “I think it's fair to say that that apprehension is less in some places where there's been less COVID-19 than others.”

As of Wednesday, 6,884 people across the province have been contacted about rescheduling their surgeries. In the IH region, 785 people have been contacted, but Dix said “that work is continuing and accelerating every day.”

Despite the cancellations, 20,165 emergency and “urgent elective” surgeries were still performed since March 16 in B.C., 3,452 of which were in the IH region.

The hospitalization rate across the province is increasing slowly, and Dix said more people appear to be getting comfortable using emergency rooms. Across the province, hospitals are at 67.1 per cent capacity, while the intensive care units are at 52.3 per cent capacity, on average.

Dix has said hospital's operating rooms across B.C. should be operating at full capacity by June 15.