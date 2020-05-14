156938
BC  

Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C. on the COVID-19 situation

15 new cases, 3 deaths

Story: 300064

Active cases of COVID-19 cases continue to fall in B.C., after 15 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours. One of these new cases was discovered in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 2,392, and 181 in the IH region. 

Three more people have died from the virus in B.C., bringing the total number of deaths to 135. With 1,885 full recoveries, there remains 372 active cases. Of these cases, 58 remain hospitalized, 12 of whom are still being treated in the ICU.

While two COVID-19 patients in the IH region were being treated in hospital Wednesday, that number has fallen to just one Thursday. Just four active cases of the virus remain in the local health authority.

An outbreak at a Fraser Health rehab clinic has recently been declared over, leaving outbreaks at 15 long-term care homes and four acute care facilities in the province's healthcare system. Of the 2,392 positive tests in the province, 309 have been residents or patients of these types of facilities, while 191 have been staff members. 

No new community outbreaks have been discovered, and Coquitlam's Superior Poultry Processors has been reopened after an outbreak was declared there last month. 

