Officials discourage recreational boating on long weekend

Photo: CTV News

The Canadian Coast Guard has joined its voice to other government organizations who are asking British Columbians to refrain from non-essential boating this Victoria Day long weekend.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting the Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Armed Forces, Canada Border Services Agency, Indigenous Services Canada, Parks Canada, RCMP, Destination BC, the United States Coast Guard, and others will be patrolling the waters to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are being met and that waterways are safe

The organizations have issued a unique joint statement asking recreational boaters and anyone who is thinking about making a trip this long weekend to follow physical distancing guidlines and avoiding unnecessary trips if possible.

“Boaters travelling across international borders for non-essential purposes, including recreation and tourism, will be turned around,” said the federal government in its joint statement.

Sailors who enter Canada on an essential trip are being reminded that they must self-quarantine for 14 days.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver Island