Whistler Blackcomb will close for one week due to COVID-19

Photo: Shutterstock

Whistler Blackcomb, along with all North American resorts and retail stores owned by Vail Resorts, will close from Sunday, March 15, to Sunday, March 22 over COVID-19 concerns.

Officials said they will reassess their approach for the rest of the season during that time.

"All our scheduled employees, both seasonal and year-round, will be paid during this upcoming eight-day period, without needing to use any vacation or sick time," Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said in a release. "Their commitment to our company and guests during this uncertain time has been unwavering and I am personally grateful beyond words."

The closure includes all Whistler Blackcomb-owned food and beverage properties as well.

"This decision provides a pause for the entire ecosystem of our mountain resort communities," Katz said. "It gives everyone the time to assess the situation, respond to ever-changing developments, and evaluate the approach for the rest of season, if we believe it is advisable or feasible to re-open."

He also urged patience to those seeking refunds or information on purchased products.

"We sincerely apologize to guests who are currently at our resorts—and those who were planning to come during this time," he said. "We have information on cancellations, refunds and travel credits on our websites. Many things like ski school, lift tickets, equipment rentals, and transportation can be fully refunded, and we have new credit policies in place for our owned and operated lodging properties. Please know that we will get to everyone and appreciate your patience as our most immediate priority must be the health and welfare of our resorts and communities."

"I know there are a lot of questions about our season pass products and Epic Day Passes. Those products are non-refundable and not transferable to another season, however, we will be reviewing those policies and providing any updated guidance on that in the coming weeks."

Updated information on the remainder of the season will be released by Friday, March 20.

