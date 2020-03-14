155392
BC  

Windstorm knocks out power for thousands on B.C.'s coast

Power out for 25,000 homes

- | Story: 279459

Strong winds hit the coast hard this morning, knocking out power to about 52,000 homes in the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro crews have been working to restore the power, and currently about 25,000 homes remain without power.

The outages come as many have been directed to self-isolate at home, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know this is a really difficult time for a lot of our customers with the COVID-19 pandemic and we're hoping everyone is keeping safe,” said BC Hydro's Susie Reider. “There was a windstorm that hit the Fraser Valley pretty hard, as well as Southern Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Squamish and Pemberton.

“We'll work throughout the day and as long as it takes to restore power safely for all customers.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
154318
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
143436
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
152415
Soft 103.9
152483
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153394


Tube jump without spilling a drop

Must Watch
Amazing!
Production halts on Jurassic World: Dominion amid coronavirus pandemic
Showbiz
Universal Pictures has suspended production on Jurassic World:
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Saturday awesomeness.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Watch this huge dog adorably protest a grooming session
Must Watch
Oh too cute.



153633
139157