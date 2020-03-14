Windstorm knocks out power for thousands on B.C.'s coast

Photo: BC Hydro BC Hydro's map shows the outages on B.C.'s coast.

Strong winds hit the coast hard this morning, knocking out power to about 52,000 homes in the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro crews have been working to restore the power, and currently about 25,000 homes remain without power.

The outages come as many have been directed to self-isolate at home, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know this is a really difficult time for a lot of our customers with the COVID-19 pandemic and we're hoping everyone is keeping safe,” said BC Hydro's Susie Reider. “There was a windstorm that hit the Fraser Valley pretty hard, as well as Southern Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Squamish and Pemberton.

“We'll work throughout the day and as long as it takes to restore power safely for all customers.”