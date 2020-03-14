Classrooms closed in wake of COVID-19 concerns

Photo: File photo The University of British Columbia - including the Okanagan campus - Simon Fraser University and Trinity Western University are all transitioning to remote lectures.

As coronavirus concerns spread, post secondary institutions in the province are closing classrooms and going online only.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting the University of British Columbia – including the Okanagan campus - Simon Fraser University and Trinity Western University are all transitioning to remote lectures.

UBC president Santa Ono called it "an unprecedented scenario for the university.”

"We understand this shift in delivery will have a significant impact on our community and you have many questions. I would ask for your patience as we seek to answer those questions," Ono said in a public letter to students and staff.

"To be clear, we are not aware of any presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 among our students, faculty or staff.”

The online-only format will start Monday at SFU and UBC. Trinity Western University will switch to online-only Wednesday.

- with files from CTV News