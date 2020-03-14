155392
154568
BC  

Highway 1 closed until at least 8:30 this morning

Road works close highway

- | Story: 279450

Highway 1 is currently closed in both directions.

DriveBC is reporting the highway is closed for road maintenance work between Jumping Creek Road and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 5.1 km. until 8:30 a.m. this morning.

No detour is available.

A travel advisory in effect between Hope and Merritt with motorists being warned of winter conditions including blowing and compact snow with slippery sections. Travellers are advised to adjust speed according to road conditions and to watch for maintenance and emergency crews.

Drivers are being warned Highway 3 will be closed in both directions as avalanche control work is planned between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate starting Saturday March 14 at 8 a.m.

An alternate route available from Nelson to Creston via Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry with an estimated travel time of 2.5 hours.

Highway 3 is expected to re-open at 10 a.m.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
155297
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
154739
Soft 103.9
153933
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155291


Watch this huge dog adorably protest a grooming session

Must Watch
Oh too cute.
Ellie Goulding: ‘My gym addiction almost took over my life’
Showbiz
Ellie Goulding has credited husband Caspar Jopling with helping...
TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Billie Eilish: ‘Therapy helped me feel more in control’
Music
Billie Eilish is in a "much better" place after seeking...



154386
154366