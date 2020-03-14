Highway 1 closed until at least 8:30 this morning

Photo: DriveBC

Highway 1 is currently closed in both directions.

DriveBC is reporting the highway is closed for road maintenance work between Jumping Creek Road and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 5.1 km. until 8:30 a.m. this morning.

No detour is available.

A travel advisory in effect between Hope and Merritt with motorists being warned of winter conditions including blowing and compact snow with slippery sections. Travellers are advised to adjust speed according to road conditions and to watch for maintenance and emergency crews.

Drivers are being warned Highway 3 will be closed in both directions as avalanche control work is planned between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate starting Saturday March 14 at 8 a.m.

An alternate route available from Nelson to Creston via Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry with an estimated travel time of 2.5 hours.

Highway 3 is expected to re-open at 10 a.m.