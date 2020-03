Photo: DriveBC

Planned avalanche control work has closed parts of Highway 3.

In both directions, the Kootenay Pass has closed, (West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate) for 18 kilometres.

The highway is expected to re-open at 9 p.m. however, an detour is available from Nelson to Creston Highway 3A, Kootenay Lake Ferry.

Castanet will update when more information becomes available.