DriveBC issues travel advisory for Coquihalla Highway

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

“Travellers be prepared for winter conditions including blowing and compact snow with slippery sections,” reads a notice from DriveBC. “Travellers are advised to adjust speed according to road conditions.”

Motorists are also being reminded to watch for maintenance crews.

Environment Canada is calling for two to four centimetres of snow on Friday night. Flurries will continue through to Saturday.