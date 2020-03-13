155392
154896
BC  

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Coquihalla Highway

Travel advisory for the Coq

- | Story: 279432

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt. 

“Travellers be prepared for winter conditions including blowing and compact snow with slippery sections,” reads a notice from DriveBC. “Travellers are advised to adjust speed according to road conditions.”

Motorists are also being reminded to watch for maintenance crews.

Environment Canada is calling for two to four centimetres of snow on Friday night. Flurries will continue through to Saturday.

