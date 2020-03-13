Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in B.C.

Photo: Contributed Dr. Bonnie Henry

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.

B.C.'s health minister says the COVID-19 pandemic in the province is far from over, and it's important everyone plays their part in the coming weeks to protect society's most vulnerable.

During a press conference Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 11 new virus cases have been identified in B.C., bringing the total to 64.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the while B.C. has been dealing with the pandemic so far, the worst may be yet to come.

"This is happening in the world and this is coming towards us," he said. "We have been dealing with it, I think, very well up to now. But the challenge in the next four weeks dwarf the challenges in the last four weeks. And how we'll deal with that best is for everybody in British Columbia to play their part.”

"When we ask people not to travel outside of Canada, that's playing a part. When we ask people to stay home when they're sick, that's playing your part. When we ask people to wash their hands regularly, I'm between 40 and 50 today myself, that's playing a part ... All of these things, we have agency here to help one another, to assist one another, to protect one another, as a society and as a community."

Dix praised all the health care workers across the province for their work over the past several weeks. In B.C., 6,326 COVID-19 tests have been administered, 4,318 in the past week alone.

"That's an extraordinary achievement by everybody involved in the system," Dix said, adding that not everyone who has recently returned from travelling needs to be tested.

Those who've experienced symptoms and are looking to see if they should be tested should call 811, to speak with someone for free about their health. While that information line has experienced long waits over the past several days, Dix says they've answered 10,000 calls in the past three days.

ORIGINAL: 4:05 p.m.

Eleven new cases of the COVID-19 virus have been identified in B.C., bringing the total cases in the province to 64.

Friday afternoon, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gave her daily update about how the global coronavirus pandemic is impacting B.C.

Thursday night, a second patient was admitted to hospital in acute care, while all others remain isolated at home. Six of the patients have fully recovered.

Following outbreaks of the virus in two seniors care homes earlier this week, a third outbreak has occurred at North Vancouver's Lions Gate Hospital, after three administrative staff tested positive.

Dr. Henry said the staff members had no contact with patients, and an investigation is currently underway to determine where they contracted the virus from.

Five of the new cases are travel-related, from people who have returned from Iran, Egypt, the Philippines and Mexico. Another of the new cases comes from the Lynn Valley Care Centre, where an outbreak was declared last week. The lone death in Canada from COVID-19 was a resident at Lynn Valley.

All of the new cases come from the Vancouver Coastal Health region, and there has still been just one case in the Interior Health region.

Following the direction to cancel all events with more than 250 people Thursday, Dr. Henry said she is now issuing a Provincial Health Officer Order making it mandatory to cancel all such events.

“That allows people to trigger insurance and other things for events that have to be cancelled because of this direction,” Dr. Henry said.

While the numbers of positive tests has continued to increase in B.C. and across the world, Dr. Henry said it's not necessary to “shut down society.”

“It's still very safe today all across B.C. to go out, to go shopping, to go to restaurants, and in particular, we have a lot of things that we can do outdoors,” she said. “Go outside and play with your families, go up to our ski hills.”