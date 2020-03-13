Vancouver couple turning a profit on Lysol wipes

Photo: CTV News Vancouver

A Vancouver couple who is stocking up on cleaning supplies is turning a profit re-selling the products online.

Manny Ranga and Violeta Perez visited Costco on Thursday and filled their truck with loads of Lysol wipes, according to CTV News Vancouver.

Ranga spoke with CTV on Friday, as he was unloading five boxes of wipes out of his trunk.

“It’s just a business I’m doing right now,” says Ranga, who says he's been doing this for “probably like three or four weeks."

Grocery stores are running out of toilet paper and cleaning supplies across the country, as hundreds of shoppers continue to line up through the stores and parking lots as they stock up amid coronavirus fears.

Ranga says he and his wife are unable to work due to the virus outbreak, so he needs a way to earn income in order to send his children to private school.

“The government’s not helping us pay our bills,” he told CTV. “Kids can’t go to school, my kids go to private school. I pay $20,000 a year on private school and they’re not returning it.”

The couple works as developers and say sales have plummeted since the coronavirus outbreak.

“No one wants to go buy houses,” says Ranga. “And if you want to go see a house they want you to wear masks and things like that. It’s a bit out of hand right now.”

Ranga says he has sold approximately $100,000 in supplies, but they haven't pocketed much of it. Who the client is determines how much they mark up the products.

“If it’s a school and stuff I don’t mark it up that much,” he said. “You know what’s making, money? The shipping companies. Amazon's making money on it too.”

Ranga says his wife is running the company and that he just picks up the products. However, the couple has decided to stop selling at this time.

-With files from CTV News Vancouver