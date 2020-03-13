154834
Blasting continues at Big Bar landslide on Fraser River

More blasting at slide site

Blasting continued over the last week at the Big Bar landslide on the Fraser River. 

The slide, north of Lillooet, B.C., was discovered in June 2019 with estimates showing 75,000 cubic metres of material deposited in the river. It devastated last fall’s already weak salmon return. 

The federal government’s contractor, Peter Kiewit Sons, worked in-river this week to remove three of the boulders “considered critical for removal that were blocking the centre and west side of the channel.”

“Following the blasts, the broken rock was excavated from the river and larger pieces were used to reinforce the access road,” the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said in an update Friday.

The DFO says there were no signs of dead or injured fish downstream from the blast. 

The federal government says it also met with the High Bar and Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nations and provincial government on March 4 to review progress and plans at the slide. 

The DFO says it is moving forward with spring works planning to ensure successful fish passage via alternative means, if needed.

 

