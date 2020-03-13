Three staff at North Vancouver hospital test positive for COVID-19

Photo: Google Maps Lions Gate Hospital

Three staff members at a North Vancouver hospital have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Vancouver Coastal Health told CTV News that three administrative staff at Lions Gate Hospital have been diagnosed with the virus, and only family members of patients are now being being allowed to visit the hospital.

"Vancouver Coastal Health medical health officers are investigating the source of the transmission and are following up with those staff who may have had close contact with the individuals," VCH told CTV News in a statement.

"As of today, out of an abundance of caution, Lions Gate Hospital is restricting visitor access to family members only and will be posting signs to notify staff, patients and visitors to the hospital."

The discovery has not impacted patient access to the hospital though.

This comes after a second outbreak of COVID-19 was found at a Metro Vancouver long-term care home Thursday. As of Thursday, 53 cases of the virus had been found in B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to provide an update later Friday afternoon.

– with files from CTV Vancouver