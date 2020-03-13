154959
BC  

Three staff at North Vancouver hospital test positive for COVID-19

3 hospital staff test positive

- | Story: 279399

Three staff members at a North Vancouver hospital have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Vancouver Coastal Health told CTV News that three administrative staff at Lions Gate Hospital have been diagnosed with the virus, and only family members of patients are now being being allowed to visit the hospital.

"Vancouver Coastal Health medical health officers are investigating the source of the transmission and are following up with those staff who may have had close contact with the individuals," VCH told CTV News in a statement.

"As of today, out of an abundance of caution, Lions Gate Hospital is restricting visitor access to family members only and will be posting signs to notify staff, patients and visitors to the hospital."

The discovery has not impacted patient access to the hospital though.

This comes after a second outbreak of COVID-19 was found at a Metro Vancouver long-term care home Thursday. As of Thursday, 53 cases of the virus had been found in B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to provide an update later Friday afternoon.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
155297
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
155251
Soft 103.9
150562
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153751


TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Billie Eilish: ‘Therapy helped me feel more in control’
Music
Billie Eilish is in a "much better" place after seeking...
This is how ballerinas use the elliptical machine
Must Watch
How ballerinas use the elliptical. Priceless!
Sneezing around the dog
Must Watch
Corgi disapproves of anyone sneezing around him.



152775
154257