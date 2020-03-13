Federal government suspends cruise ship season amid virus fear

Photo: CTV News

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) says that it respects the federal government's decision to prioritize public safety by temporarily barring all cruise ships and ferries that carry more than 500 people, including crew, from docking in Canada until July to protect against the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News Vancouver Island is reporting the GVHA is asking Victorians continue to support the local business community. "We respect the decision by the Government of Canada in putting health and safety of Canadians first," said the GVHA in a statement Friday. "We will work to engage with our cruise partners and terminal operators to comply with the decision."

"In dealing with the impact of COVID-19, the health and safety of everyone is always our top concern. While this will have a negative economic impact on our organization and numerous small businesses and operators in Greater Victoria, we ask that Victorians continue to support dialogue, collaboration, and community through these unprecedented times."

The GVHA will continue to provide real-time information on the situation.

The cruise ship season was expected to begin April 3 and run through until the end of October. Last year more than one million cruise ship passengers and crew members stopped in Victoria.

