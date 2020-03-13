154642
Large cultural, social events cancelled in Vancouver, Surrey

British Columbia's two largest cities, Vancouver and Surrey, are complying with the latest directions from the provincial health officer to cancel all gatherings of more than 250 people, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

A statement from the City of Vancouver says performances at two city-operated theatres were cancelled Thursday night and Friday's events at the Queen Elizabeth, Playhouse and Orpheum theatres are also called off.

All other large events the city has organized, as well as permitted events, or gatherings booked by others are under review if more than 250 people are expected.

Officials say Vancouver's business continuity plans have now been actived to ensure core services, such as water, sewers, police and fire, are maintained during the outbreak.

The City of Surrey also issued a statement late Thursday immediately cancelling all events with more than 250 people until further notice.

In announcing the cancellations, Mayor Doug McCallum said these are "extraordinary times," but Surrey is "continually monitoring the situation and will take appropriate measures when the risk level changes."

Among the events cancelled are Surrey's annual Vaisakhi parade, the world's largest, attracting more than 500,000 people and the 4/20 marijuana festival in Vancouver, attended by more than 60,000 revellers last year.

Both gatherings were set for late April.

