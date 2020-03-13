Video captures crash during Ridge Meadows road rage incident

Photo: Facebook/Jackson Campbell

A video circulating on social media appears to show a case of road rage at a multi-vehicle collision that Ridge Meadows RCMP attended in Pitt Meadows on March 6.

Shared by Jackson Campbell to Facebook on March 7, the video shows a man shouting obscenities at the person who is filming from a parked vehicle.

As the shouting man drives past the parked vehicle, he appears to drive into another vehicle which is stopped in traffic ahead of him. As a result of the impact, his airbag deploys and the person filming laughs hysterically.

"Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle collision near the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Meadow Gardens Way in Pitt Meadows on March 6," Const. Julie Klaussner, media relations officer for the Ridge Meadows detachment, told Vancouver Is Awesome in an email.

"There were four vehicles involved and one female was taken to hospital with minor injuries. One man was arrested on scene."

In regard to the alleged road rage in the video, Klaussner adds that RCMP will not provide comment.

"Police do not complete investigations via social media," she writes.

Ridge Meadows RCMP encourage any witnesses to any incident to come forward and contact police directly.

Warning: The video below contains profanity