ICBC adds new security features to licences, ID cards

ICBC is tackling identity fraud with new enhanced security features that are being added to most ICBC-issued cards.

Customers who are applying for a new driver's licence or renewing an old one will receive a card with the new features, which includes microtext on the front of the card, an image of a bear, whale or bird on the back of the card, and the cardholder’s signature.

“Maintaining the integrity of licences is paramount to ensuring the safety of personal identification and information,” said ICBC, adding that the enhancements are part of their standard procedures to protect customers.

This applies to driver licences, BC Services cards and BC Identity cards.

According to ICBC, driver licences are used as primary ID by many British Columbians.

In 2018, 3,535,000 driver licences were active in B.C.

