154741
BC  

Break-in and theft reported at Prince George Cemetery

Who robs a cemetery?

- | Story: 279365

RCMP are seeking the public's help after a recent break-in at the Prince George Cemetery. 

Cpl. Craig Douglass says police received a report on Monday that there was a break-and-enter to the facility's mausoleum. 

He says initial indications were one or more individuals smashed a window to gain entrance to the building and then broke a "few" niches to steal personal belongings. 

"Investigators believe that the break-in occurred sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning," a release says.

"The investigation is continuing and police are looking for the public's help."

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
154318
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
153167
Soft 103.9
152408
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155982


Wedding fails

Galleries
These wedding fails are absolutely outrageous.
Wedding fails (2)
Galleries
Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell is a qualified pilot after Tom Cruise paid for his flight school
Showbiz
Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is now a qualified pilot,
Watch these puppies “help out” with the housework
Must Watch
Bit of help with the house work. Send real help!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.



154694
150923