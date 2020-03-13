Break-in and theft reported at Prince George Cemetery

Photo: Google Images/Christopher James Rawn

RCMP are seeking the public's help after a recent break-in at the Prince George Cemetery.

Cpl. Craig Douglass says police received a report on Monday that there was a break-and-enter to the facility's mausoleum.

He says initial indications were one or more individuals smashed a window to gain entrance to the building and then broke a "few" niches to steal personal belongings.

"Investigators believe that the break-in occurred sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning," a release says.

"The investigation is continuing and police are looking for the public's help."

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.