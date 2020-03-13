Emergency Response Team after serious assault on staff member

Photo: Contributed

The RCMP Emergency Response Team has been called to a serious incident at LA Matheson Secondary School in Surrey.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said at 8:25 a.m. on March 13, police responded to a report of a serious assault that had occurred at the school, during which a member of the school staff received serious injuries.

“The injured person has been taken to hospital. The school is currently locked down,” said Sturko.

A suspect was seen leaving the school grounds in a grey Kia vehicle and police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle leaving, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with footage is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Updates will be provided once more information becomes available.