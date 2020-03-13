Overnight crash reduces lanes on Coquihalla near Larson Hill

Photo: DriveBC

A southbound lane of the Coquihalla Highway is closed this morning after a crash overnight between Larson Hill and the Coldwater Road exit north of the Coquihalla summit.

DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress and to expect delays into mid-morning.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory in effect between on the Trans-Canada Highway near Bridal Falls due to broken pavement. Reduce speed and drive with caution.

Also on Highway 1, watch for falling rocks east of Chase on Jade Mountain Hill.