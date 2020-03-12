154741
Dump truck lands on car in serious Surrey crash

A serious crash in Surrey Thursday afternoon saw a dump truck land on top of a car.

Surrey RCMP say the 14400 block of 64th Avenue is closed in the Newton area of the city.

The collision happened about 2:30 p.m., and the crash ended with the dump truck on top of the second vehicle, which had four occupants, including two children, inside. 

"Investigators are still on scene to ensure the safety of all involved and to determine factors that led up to the collision occurring. All parties remained at scene and are co-operating with police," Const. Richard Wright said in a press release.

The release did not specify if anyone was injured.

The scene is closed to traffic on 64th Avenue between 144th and 146th streets. 

The public is asked to avoid the area, which may remain closed for an extended period. 

