B.C. government 'strong advises' against travel outside Canada

Photo: CTV News Dr. Bonnie Henry

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

With spring break just days away, the B.C. government is “strongly advising” against all non-essential travel outside of Canada. Those who do choose to travel will be required to stay home from work and school for 14 days upon their return to B.C., but that isolation will be "voluntary."

“We feel that this is the appropriate measure at this time given the situation that we've been seeing, given the importation of travel-related cases and the challenges that we have in monitoring them,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. “This is voluntary, we can't police everybody ... we're not closing the borders.”

She says travel outside Canada is “very risky right now," and the United States is one of B.C.'s "biggest risks," due to the number of travellers between the countries.

"Even if a small proportion are exposed then they can bring it home," she said.

The announcement from Dr. Henry came Thursday afternoon, along with a direction from the government to cancel all events in the province with more than 250 people.

“We are directing all event organizers in British Columbia that they will be required to cancel any gatherings larger than 250 people,” Dr. Henry said. “It's not a scientific number but ... over that large of group, it's really challenging to put into place those social distancing measures that protect people.

“What we aren't saying is that any building that has 250 people in it should be closed, though we are telling workplaces to start thinking about how to increase distances within your workplace.”

This direction to cancel events includes religious gatherings with more than 250 people, but Dr. Henry says they're not closing schools and universities at this time.

“We don't believe that it's appropriate at the moment to close schools,” she said. “We need to understand more about the role of young people in transmission of this disease, and we know that some times the impact of closing schools, particularly abruptly, can cause a lot of societal disruption and economic impact.

“We'll certainly be reviewing our position on schools. We know that March break starts at the end of the day tomorrow, so we have a period of time where we can be thoughtful.”

A timeline for these new measures is unknown at this time.

“This is not forever,” Dr. Henry said. “It may be days, weeks, likely weeks, but it may be months.”

As of Thursday, 53 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in B.C., but six of those patients have fully recovered. One person, a man in his 80s, died from the virus earlier this week, while another, a woman in her 60s, remains in hospital in stable condition. All others are recovering in isolation at home.

The Interior Health region still has just one case of confirmed COVID-19 virus.

