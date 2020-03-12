Person with COVID-19 attended dental conference in Vancouver

Photo: Vancouver Convention Centre

Authorities are warning attendees of a recent conference in Vancouver they might have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

On Thursday, Vancouver Coastal Health announced that a person who attended the Pacific Dental Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre on March 6 has recently tested positive for the virus, as reported by CTV News.

The patient is now at home recovering, but they were at the conference from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 6.

"As a precaution only, we are advising participants who attended the Pacific Dental Conference during those hours to monitor themselves for the following symptoms for up to 14 days and call HealthLink BC at 811 for advice if they develop them," VCH said in a statement.

"As long as participants of the conference remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities."

VCH says the risk to those in attendance is “extremely low.”

The announcement comes on the same day South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings said “out of an abundance of caution,” he would be self-isolating after attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto at the beginning of March. Earlier this week, Ontario health officials announced a man who attended the conference of 26,000 people had since been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

Thursday afternoon, the B.C. government directed the cancellation of all events in the province with more than 250 people.

– with files from CTV Vancouver