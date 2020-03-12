154741
COVID-19 found at second care home in Metro Vancouver

Virus hits second care home

Another seniors care home has been hit with the COVID-19 virus in Metro Vancouver.

On Thursday, Revera Inc. told CTV News that a staff member and resident at West Vancouver's Hollyburn House have tested positive for the virus.

"Active screening takes place at a single entrance point at all Revera long term care homes and retirement residences," Collins told CTV News in a statement.

"Anyone who fails any part of the screening process will be asked to reschedule their visit and to contact their local telehealth provider or their health provider."

Collins said that screening protocol involves checking everyone who enters the home for symptoms of the virus and asking about recent travel history.

The positive tests come after an outbreak was declared at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver last week. Six staff and two residents of the home have since caught the virus, including a man in his 80s who died Monday. The man is the first and only Canadian to have died from the virus at this time.

The virus has led to the cancellation of many events across B.C., Canada and the world, and the suspension of the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS seasons.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

