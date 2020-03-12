Vancouver International Auto Show postponed

Photo: Contributed

Organizers of the Vancouver International Auto Show have announced that, due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the 100th anniversary edition of the Vancouver International Auto Show has been postponed.

The event, the best attended trade and consumer show in Western Canada, was set to take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre March 25-29.

The decision to postpone was announced today by the BC New Car Dealers Association, which owns and operates the show.

Organizers say taking the extraordinary step was a difficult decision, particularly as the show prepared to celebrate its centennial, but one that was in the best interest of exhibitors, attendees, participants and staff. A future date has not been announced.

“We are very grateful to all of our partners, including the Vancouver Convention Centre, automakers, event sponsors and commercial exhibitors for their understanding and support for this decision,” NCDA president and CEO Blair Qualey said in a press release.

Planning for the 100th year celebration has been years in the making and included opening day special guests Roger Penske and Jimmy Pattison. The show was set to feature a number of never previously displayed private automotive vehicles and collections along with a number of regional, national and global auto unveils from the world’s top automotive brands.

Guests who have purchased tickets for the auto show can receive a full refund at the point of purchase.