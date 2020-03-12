154741
154257
BC  

Fuel prices briefly dip below a dollar in Prince George

Gas prices dropping

- | Story: 279250

Gas for under a buck? Not for long.

While gas prices have dropped across much of B.C., residents of Prince George could fill up for less than a dollar a litre on Wednesday at one station.

 

Prices in the Okanagan have hovered between 110.9 and 115.9 cents per litre the last few days.

As of this morning, gas buddy.com reports the lowest price in B.C. is at the Kamloops Costco, where gas is 105.9.

Prince George appears to be back up to 108.9, but the lowest price in the Okanagan is in Oliver, at 109.5.

In Kelowna, Super Save on Highway 33 is listed at 110.9, with most stations at 112.9

Penticton stations are selling for 110.9.

Vernon drivers are paying the most in the valley, with prices currently at 115.9 cents a litre.

On March 10, Dan McTeague, President, Canadians for Affordable Energy, formerly of GasBuddy.com, predicted that gas prices would drop eight to 10 cents.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
153167
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
152934
Soft 103.9
153479
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153479


Super spoiled pup gets held by owner in hilarious fashion

Must Watch
Hefty Lefty is just so spoiled. Check it out! Too funny!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness is here!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dave Grohl: ‘New Foo Fighters album is unlike anything we’ve ever done’
Music
Dave Grohl can’t wait for fans to hear the Foo...
Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad
Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid...



154694
154366