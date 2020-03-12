Fuel prices briefly dip below a dollar in Prince George

Photo: The Canadian Press

Gas for under a buck? Not for long.

While gas prices have dropped across much of B.C., residents of Prince George could fill up for less than a dollar a litre on Wednesday at one station.

Prices in the Okanagan have hovered between 110.9 and 115.9 cents per litre the last few days.

As of this morning, gas buddy.com reports the lowest price in B.C. is at the Kamloops Costco, where gas is 105.9.

Prince George appears to be back up to 108.9, but the lowest price in the Okanagan is in Oliver, at 109.5.

In Kelowna, Super Save on Highway 33 is listed at 110.9, with most stations at 112.9

Penticton stations are selling for 110.9.

Vernon drivers are paying the most in the valley, with prices currently at 115.9 cents a litre.

On March 10, Dan McTeague, President, Canadians for Affordable Energy, formerly of GasBuddy.com, predicted that gas prices would drop eight to 10 cents.