Richmond RCMP officer charged with indecent acts

Photo: Glacier Media

A Richmond RCMP officer has been charged in connection with a sexual misconduct case in Vancouver that allegedly took place early last year.

Andrew Seangio allegedly committed indecent acts in February 2019 near a school in Vancouver while off duty.

“In addition to the Vancouver police criminal investigation, the Richmond RCMP immediately launched an internal code of conduct investigation,” says Supt. Will Ng, detachment commander of the Richmond RCMP.

“The allegations are concerning and are not in keeping with our expectations.”