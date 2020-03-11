David Sidoo could face ban from U.S. after guilty plea: DOJ

Photo: Contributed Vancouver-based stock promoter David Sidoo

Vancouver-based stock promoter David Sidoo is expected to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on Friday before a U.S. District Court Judge in Boston, Massachusetts.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleged in March 2019 Sidoo paid William ‘Rick’ Singer, the U.S. college admissions and bribery scheme mastermind, $200,000 total to have exam expert Mark Riddell take SAT tests for his sons Jordan and Dylan.

Sidoo’s defense team issued a statement that the former Canadian Football League player “will seek a conclusion to this matter through a plea to one of two charges of the pending indictment. His desire is to seek finality to this process.”

Sidoo will be sentenced to three months in jail and be on supervised release for 12 months thereafter, as set out in a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed to court March 11 but signed by Sidoo February 6. One count of money laundering conspiracy against Sidoo has been dismissed by the DOJ.

Sidoo also agreed to a $250,000 fine and restitution to be determined by the sentencing judge.

Sidoo faced a maximum 20 years in jail and a maximum supervised release of three years.

However, the consequences may go well beyond that of jail time and fines.

Sidoo is a prolific junior stock promoter, investor and former broker whose business dealings may be impacted by his criminal conviction because wire fraud is a “removable offense” under federal law, according to the plea agreement. As such, Sidoo’s ability to enter the U.S. in the future may be affected by his conviction. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling noted in the plea agreement that “removal and other immigration consequences are the subject of a separate proceeding” and no one “can predict to a certainty the effect of this conviction on” Sidoo.

The University of B.C. Sports Hall of Fame member’s actions could jeopardize his sons’ graduate status.

There are no allegations that Sidoo’s sons were involved in any wrongdoing; however, colleges are reviewing present and past students connected to the scheme. Dylan graduated in cinematic arts in 2016 from the University of Southern California (USC). Jordan is a 2018 history graduate from University of California Berkley.

USC, for instance, has, according to president Wanda Austin, “initiated a case-by-case review of current students and graduates who may be connected to the alleged scheme” and “possible outcomes range from no finding of violation to revocation of admission, and will depend on the facts of each case.”

Indictments from the DOJ had alleged Sidoo created false IDs for Riddell, bearing the names of his sons, who attended the prestigious St. George’s School in Vancouver.

Sidoo was alleged to have helped falsify Jordan’s university applications with an essay that initially included a fake claim of Jordan being held up at gunpoint by gangsters, while he was purported to be an intern for an anti-gang organization, according to DOJ court filings unsealed last October.

Then, Sidoo’s lawyer David Chesnoff told media Sidoo intended to defend all allegations after pleading innocent to the charges. “The information released today are mere allegations from the mouths of admitted felons. Mr. Sidoo has a very robust defence that disputes these allegations,” stated Chesnoff.