Pacific Coastal Airlines stops flying Vancouver to Cranbrook

Photo: Contributed Pacific Coastal Airlines started flying Vancouver to Cranbrook in 2003

Pacific Coastal Airlines said March 11 that it will stop flying its regularly scheduled route between Vancouver International Airport’s South Terminal and the Canadian Rockies International Airport that services Cranbrook as of April 26.

Customers affected by this cancellation will be contacted and offered a full refund, the airline said.

“This was a difficult decision,” said Pacific Coastal Airlines’ vice-president of commercial services, Johnathan Richardson. “However, given increased competition from Canada’s two major airlines, we can no longer sustain the continuation of our current service between the two communities.”

“It has been our privilege to serve the East Kootenay region with scheduled service between Vancouver and Cranbrook for the past 17 years,” adds Richardson. “While that service will come to an end, we are pleased to continue supporting the people and communities of the East Kootenay region by maintaining our current non-stop scheduled service between Cranbrook and Kelowna International Airport.”

Pacific Coastal launched its Vancouver–Cranbrook route in September, 2003, and introduced non-stop service between Cranbrook and Kelowna in November, 2013.