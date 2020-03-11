Online petition aimed at reducing number of euthanized bears

Photo: Glacier Media

A petition launched in response to the capture and killing of several bears in the Lower Mainland's Tri-Cities area has garnered nearly 34,000 signatures calling for reform and introducing oversight to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

By Wednesday afternoon, that put it within roughly 1,000 signees of its 35,000-signature target listed on the website change.org.

Started in January by the Metro Vancouver activist group Stop Animal Brutality, it is addressed to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change George Heyman; Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Doug Donaldson; assistant deputy minister of environment and climate change Jim Standen; and chief conservation officer Doug Forsdick.

In a five-point set of demands, the group urges:

BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) further prioritize preventive measures and education over the killing of bears;

BCCOS be placed under independent oversight;

Municipalities receive more funding to ramp up bylaw enforcement related to wildlife feeding and leaving out attractants;

BCCOS hand out fines and press charges in relation to wildlife attractants;

And all BCCOS members receive training in “animal sentience and behaviour to better understand the animals they work with.”

In 2019, 30 bears were destroyed by the conservation officers in the region, a significant hike from the previous year.

For its part, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change — which oversees the BCCOS — as well as several of the service’s officers have repeatedly said that much of their work is focused on removing attractants from urban areas. Killing bears, they contend, is a last resort and represents small percentage of their activities.