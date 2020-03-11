Coquitlam woman charged with indignity to a body

Photo: Glacier Media

Crown prosecutors have laid a charge of indignity to a dead body following an investigation into the suspicious death of a man found in Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Regional Park on March 10.

RCMP arrived at the park about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday after Coquitlam Fire and Rescue summoned them to the 4000 block of Quarry Road. When police arrived, they found evidence of a suspicious death and arrested a woman at the scene.

That woman has now been identified as Pen Jung Tracy Chen. Chen appeared before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court today.

“After an initial investigation, we made an arrest, secured all the evidence and called IHIT [Integrated Homicide Investigation Team],” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin Tuesday, adding he was unable to provide details due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Police cordoned off the surrounding area for a significant amount of time as IHIT worked with Coquitlam RCMP to investigate, McLaughlin wrote in a press release.