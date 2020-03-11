154834
Business in Guildford was shot at overnight

Shots fired at Surrey biz

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a Guildford business came under fire overnight.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., on March 11, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of possible shots fired in the area of the 10300-block of 152 Street.

Patrols in the area at that time did not yield any evidence of a shooting. 
This morning, March 11, at approximately 11:20 a.m., employees of a business in the area of 10300-block of 150 Street, reported there were indications that shots had been fired into their unoccupied business overnight.

Police attended and confirmed shots had been fired. Police have not found any evidence indicating anyone was injured in the shooting.

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information about this incident call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.

