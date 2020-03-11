Seven new cases of COVID-19 found in B.C.

Photo: CTV News Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

British Columbia now has 46 cases of COVID-19, including its first one on Vancouver Island.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says seven of the newly diagnosed people include two workers at a long-term care home where four other employees have been infected.

The North Vancouver facility is also where a man in his 80s died earlier this week.

Henry says three of the new cases are linked to Egypt and include a visitor in his 70s whose relatives in the Fraser Valley are now also in isolation.

She says the province will put more focus on enhancing prevention of the novel coronavirus at long-term care facilities to protect vulnerable elderly people and staff.

Henry says more screening of employees and visitors will be done at the facilities, which will be off limits to groups of visitors.

Earlier, Premier John Horgan held a conference call with faith leaders from different denominations to discuss the outbreak with Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Horgan says he wants faith leaders to be as up-to-date as possible about the government's efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirius and keep people in British Columbia safe as they are often turned to for comfort, aid and advice.

Horgan says Henry will provide the leaders with details about the virus and how best to fight the disease.

Seven more cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been found in B.C.

The announcement came from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 46.

Of the new cases, one is the first case that's been identified in the Island Health Authority, which covers all of Vancouver Island. The Interior Health region has one COVID-19 patient, who was diagnosed back in mid-February.

Currently, just one of the 46 COVID-19 patients is in acute care, while all others are in self-isolation in their homes. An "outbreak" of the virus has been declared at North Vancouver's Lynn Valley Care Centre. A resident of the home became the first person to die from the virus earlier this week.

The news comes on the same day the World Health Organization declared the virus as a pandemic.

More to come...