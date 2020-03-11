Simon Fraser University deep cleans lab after note on door

Photo: SFU

Simon Fraser University officials say they are not aware of any positive cases of COVID-19 at the school despite a notice posted on a biology lab door on Burnaby Mountain saying a student who had attended the lab last week might have been exposed to the virus.

The notice said the student had attended the lab on March 3.

The university was made aware of the notice and investigated the matter, according to a message from vice-president Jonathan Driver posted on SFU’s website today.

“We have checked with Fraser Heath, and with the information that we have at this time, any risk of transmission from this particular individual would be extremely low or no risk,” Driver said.

The student hasn’t been back to SFU since March 3, according to the message.

“Following that date, that individual did learn of a positive test result for a relative and has been in self-isolation since that time and is getting tested,” Driver said. “It’s important to know that this individual is not confirmed to have COVID-19 at this time and they did not have any symptoms when they attended the March 3 lab.”

As a precaution, Driver said all common surface areas in the lab have been deep cleaned.

“We realize that there is heightened concern about COVID-19. We are committed to protecting our students, faculty and staff and letting you know if there are any cases of COVID-19 among our community,” Driver said.

For updates about COVID-19 at SFU, visit tinyurl.com/SFUCOVID19.