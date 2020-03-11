Police say woman's body found in Vanderhoof home

Photo: RCMP

An investigation has begun into a suspicious death in Vanderhoof.

RCMP responded to a ‘check well-being call’ and found a woman deceased at a residence Monday afternoon.

Police say the death appeared suspicious, and have called in the North District Major Crime Unit.

The unit believes all people involved in the incident are known to each other, but no other details are being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.