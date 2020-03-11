154642
Rogers Hometown Hockey cancelled due to coronavirus

Hockey tour shelved

Rogers Sports & Media has just announced that they are cancelling the three remaining stops on their annual Hometown Hockey tour.

A tweet by Roger's indicates, "after monitoring the risks around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the three remaining #HometownHockey festival stops: the City of North Vancouver, Campbell River & Edmonton."

The Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour is described as the ultimate NHL fan experience headlined by Sportsnet hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

Hometown Hockey was just in Salmon Arm this past weekend and they stopped in West Kelowna last year on January 19, 2019.

