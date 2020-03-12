Top doctor outlines protocols to protect patients, health workers

Photo: CTV News

Now that the World Health Organization has officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, it is more important than ever to practise proper hygiene to protect yourself and others.

The president of Doctors BC, Dr. Kathleen Ross, says this time of year is already busy with the tail end of the respiratory virus season, "so influenza, as well as other cough and colds, are making the situation a bit more complicated."

Ross says health officials are advising anyone who believes they may have the coronavirus or symptoms associated with it to call ahead – they do not want potential carriers walking into emergency rooms or doctors' offices. Symptoms include:

Flu or coronavirus

fever

fatigue

body aches

cough

worsening symptoms

Coronavirus

shortness of breath

history of travel

exposure

Ross says telemedicine is also being used more than ever in an attempt to prevent unnecessary exposure for other patients and front line workers. Patients determined at risk will then be asked to bypass the waiting room or asked to wait in their car, handed a mask on entry to the medical facility, and then be swabbed to confirm the diagnosis.

"These are standard protocols for dealing with the flu season," says Ross.

"We are triaging them to the end of the day to limit the exposure to other people, and these swabs are readily available in the physician's office, but we generally have to ensure that the medical office has the appropriate supplies in place – masks, goggles, gown gloves – to ensure we're not putting the primary caregiver at risk when they collect that swab."

The nasopharyngeal swab is a fine swab that goes as far back to the back of the nose as possible to try to catch the highest load of virus.

"We are looking for a new virus, but the swab and the procedures are not new. The precautions we take checking for coronavirus, evaluating patients for coronavirus, are all the same precautions we can and should be taking when we are evaluating someone with influenza," Ross says.

As for the fear that has been spreading, Ross says it's important for people to be cautious, but overreacting is not helpful. "There's a lot of unknowns, and that has led to more fear about this – but the reality is we have more cases of influenza in the community right now than we have incidents of coronavirus."

Ross admits that without a swab test, it is difficult to tell coronavirus from influenza "It's more the severity of the symptoms we want people to pay attention to – are you having difficulty with your breathing, are you having severe cough – those are the areas we really do want to focus on."

