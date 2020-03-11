155392
BC Wildfire Service plans controlled burns near Merritt

Burning near Nicola Lake

If you see smoke coming from the Nicola Lake area over the next few weeks, don't be alarmed.

The BC Wildfire Service plans to burn about 150 piles of wood debris, just northeast of Merritt. 

The burns will start on March 10 and will conclude by the end of day on April 8. 

"The burns will take place on both sides of the North Nicola Lake Road at about the two-kilometre mark. Smoke may be visible from nearby communities," reads a news release from the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The timing of the burns will depend on weather, site conditions, venting conditions and snow cover.

"They will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation. Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times," states the release.

The burns help rehabilitate the area, to reduce the threat of erosion. It also promotes the re-establishment of vegetation reduces the threat of unwanted wildfires. 

