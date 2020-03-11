155392
BC  

Facebook Marketplace offers for toilet paper have skyrocketed

$9,000 a pack toilet paper

- | Story: 279169

Coronavirus fears have stepped up to a whole new level on social media, where toilet paper is selling for as much as $9,000 a pack.

Cowichan Valley resident Kelly Moore listed a pack of two-ply Royal Velour toilet paper containing 16 rolls for $9,000, convinced it is "the good stuff." 

"Mint condition never wiped ... willing to consider a trade for a quad, 2014 or newer," his posting on Facebook Marketplace reads.

Three days ago, a Calgary resident comically posted a 12 pack of "totally premium" toilet paper for $3,240 – listing it as used but like new, and coloured brown.

"12 premium rolls of toilet paper, some rolls are slightly used, but I don't mind."

Others are selling toilet paper by the roll. 

A Victoria resident listed a single roll of toilet paper for $100, telling potential buyers it was comparable to a hug.

"I got it, and you want it. That soft warm hug that is toilet paper. I have one roll of toilet paper for sale, could be willing to do 3 for $175. Price is firm." 

Another Facebook user in Kelowna was asking $200 for two rolls of TP, and wanted to make it clear they are not to be separated under any circumstances.

"Two rolls of toilet paper. Will not split up, must be purchased as a set. Will not hold, first $200 gets it."

Half an hour later, the listing was gone.

In the men's clothing and shoes section, Oak Bay resident Trisha Lewis-Guncliffe is offering up an all-sizes T-shirt for $20, which reads "I survived the #toiletpaperpanic 2020." 

The ad shows a man wearing the shirt while holding two rolls of toilet paper. However, it seems the rolls were not being given away as part of the sale. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
155656
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
154346
Soft 103.9
152046
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153933


Mark Wahlberg eyed for G.I. Joe reboot

Showbiz
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as movie bosses' favorite to take over the lead role in a planned G.I. Joe reboot. Paramount...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Hook, line, and sinker.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries
Biker and his little sidekick
Must Watch
How cute!
Shania Twain: ‘Ageing is a battle you can’t win’
Music
Shania Twain has given up trying to fight ageing as it was...



155015
154257