Snow fell hard on mountain passes Wednesday morning.

Photo: BC Highway cams Conditions have cleared on the Coquihalla Highway after heavy snow fell earlier.

It's slippery on the high-mountain passes Wednesday morning, after snow fell through the night.

Highway cameras from the Okanagan Connector and the Coquihalla Highway show snow-covered roads, but visibility has improved from earlier in the morning, when conditions were described as a "whiteout."

About nine centimetres of snow fell on the Coquihalla through the night, and the temperature currently sits at -2.2 C. While similar snowfall was seen at Pennask Summit on the Connector, temperatures currently sit at -6.4 C.

Several drivers who drove the Coquihalla earlier Wednesday morning posted to local Facebook groups that the snow was falling hard, creating very slick conditions, while the blowing snow made for poor visibility.