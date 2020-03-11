154741
BC  

Jack-knifed semi truck closed the Coquihalla Wednesday

Coq closed southbound

- | Story: 279159

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

The southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway remain closed between Merritt and Hope Wednesday afternoon, but DriveBC expects the mountain pass to reopen by 4 p.m.

A jack-knifed semi truck near the Falls Lake area closed the southbound lanes of the highway just after 1 p.m., after heavy snow had fallen all morning. 

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

The southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed Wednesday following a crash on the snowy road.

The high mountain pass has received plenty of snow throughout Wednesday morning, 17 centimetres near the summit, contributing to slippery conditions. 

Highway cameras show a jack-knifed semi truck blocking southbound traffic near the Falls Lake area, with a long lineup of vehicles behind it.

The nature of the crash is unknown at this time, and DriveBC does not have an estimated time of reopening.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

It's slippery on the high-mountain passes Wednesday morning, after snow fell through the night.

Highway cameras from the Okanagan Connector and the Coquihalla Highway show snow-covered roads, but visibility has improved from earlier in the morning, when conditions were described as a "whiteout."

About nine centimetres of snow fell on the Coquihalla through the night, and the temperature currently sits at -2.2 C. While similar snowfall was seen at Pennask Summit on the Connector, temperatures currently sit at -6.4 C.

Several drivers who drove the Coquihalla earlier Wednesday morning posted to local Facebook groups that the snow was falling hard, creating very slick conditions, while the blowing snow made for poor visibility.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
153167
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
145991
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
155086
Soft 103.9
152483
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153983


Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad

Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid “plays” a video game with his dad.
Little kid and his dog sing the ultimate birthday song duet
Must Watch
These two are sure to brighten your birthday with their adorable...
Mark Wahlberg eyed for G.I. Joe reboot
Showbiz
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as movie bosses' favorite to take...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Hook, line, and sinker.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries



152426
154362