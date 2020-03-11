Violent Surrey kidnapping suspect sought, $50K reward offered

Photo: RCMP

Surrey RCMP are collaborating with the Bolo Program to locate a violent suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for kidnapping.

A $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to his capture.

The charges stem from an investigation that began on July 4, 2019, when police received a report of the alleged kidnapping of an adult male from Surrey. The victim was subsequently located the next day and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified four suspects and charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery, and firearms offences were laid on July 25, 2019.

Three of those suspects have been arrested. A warrant for the arrest of Meaz Nour-Eldin was issued on July 29, 2019.

In addition, he is also wanted on further provincial warrants in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario related to drug trafficking, human trafficking, and sexual assault.

“This is a message for Meaz Nour-Eldin: there’s nowhere to go and we will apprehend you sooner or later. So just do the right thing: call a lawyer, and turn yourself in. To the relatives, friends and associates of Nour-Eldin, I want to remind that you may faces charges for accessory after the fact if you assist Nour-Eldin in evading arrest.” said Insp. Cliff Chastellaine.

Anyone who sees him on the street is asked to call 911 immediately.