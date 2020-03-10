155392
Hwy 1 reopened near Revelstoke after avalanche work

Hwy 1 reopened

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.

The TransCanada Highway has reopened at Three Valley Gap after avalanche mitigation work.

More closures are planned through the corridor Wednesday at 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. for additional work. Motorists should plan ahead with DriveBC.

UPDATE 8:00 p.m.

The highway remains closed at Three Valley Gap for removal of an avalanche deposit.

DriveBC is now estimating the road will reopen at 8:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL 5:10 p.m.

The Trans Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke for avalanche mitigation.

DriveBC says the highway is closed between the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge for 15 kilometres. It is estimated the highway will reopen at 7 p.m., but will close again Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. for more avalanche work. 

A photo sent to Castanet shows a jackknifed semi at Three Valley Gap, which has been slowing traffic since at least 3:30 p.m.

The area remains under a snowfall warning from Environment Canada.

"Eagle Pass has received near 16 cm of snow today," the weather agency said at 3:45 p.m. "Total snowfall accumulation of 25 cm is expected by Wednesday morning."

There is additional avalanche mitigation work planned for the corridor Wednesday. Motorists should check DriveBC.

