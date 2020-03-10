B.C. identifies 7 new COVID-19 cases

Photo: CTV News

UPDATE 4:38 p.m.

The nursing home outbreak is worrisome for health officials because older people are more susceptible to coronavirus but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirms none of the new cases are residents.

"That's good news," Henry told reporters on Tuesday. "Everybody in the facility is being monitored and assessed and those who have symptoms are being tested for COVID-19."

There are now eight cases in B.C. linked to the care centre.

Three workers from Lynn Valley Care Centre are in self-isolation, but one has been admitted to hospital.

"She's in stable condition and is being monitored and cared for," Dr. Henry said.

Two of the new cases are so-called "community cases," both in the Fraser Health region spanning from Burnaby to Hope. One is a male in his 90s the other is also a man in his 40s.

"It's these community cases that give us some degree of concern and grief, but being able to detect them is really important," Dr. Henry said. "As soon as we detect them, we can start that detailed investigation to find out where they might have come in contact (with the virus) and that helps us uncover where other chains of transmission are in our community."

ORIGINAL 3:51 p.m.

There are seven more new cases of the COVID-19 virus in our province. Two of the cases involve people who work at the North Vancouver care home where one person recently succumbed to the virus.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says none of the new cases involve seniors who are residents at the Lynn Valley Care Centre.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver