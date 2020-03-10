BCCOS remove garbage bin lid trapped around doe's neck

The BC Conservation Officer Service in Fort St. John has given a mule deer doe a chance to roam free after getting a garbage bin lid trapped around her neck.
BCCOS received multiple reports from the public about a doe spotted with the plastic lid around its neck.
Thanks to the tips, they were able to respond and safely tranquillize the doe to remove the lid.
"The doe’s poor choice of necklace was swapped for a fancy new yellow ear tag," says the BC Conservation Officer Service's Facebook page.
