BC  

B.C. plans for worst on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan

B.C. prepares for worst

B.C. Premier John Horgan says the provincial government is preparing for the worst on COVID-19.

Horgan says public health institutions are well placed to cope with the novel coronavirus, having learned lessons from the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the H1N1 pandemic in 2009.

He told the Surrey Board of Trade today that the virus will affect the economy in the short-term.

With an open economy and a diverse population, Horgan says the number of cases of COVID-19 in the province is not surprising.

The province has 32 cases and has reported one death.

Anita Huberman, chief executive officer of the Surrey Board of Trade, says all levels of government should include businesses in their planning processes.

