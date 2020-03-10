Family of BC coronavirus victim praise care home staff

Photo: Glacier Media

The daughter of an elderly man who was the first Canadian to die of the novel coronavirus has offered praise for the “heroic” health-care workers who stuck around to help her family and helped her father have a dignified death in difficult circumstances.

“They were going beyond what they had to,” said the woman, whose father – a physically frail man in his 80s – died Sunday night at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver after testing positive for the virus the day before.

“They were doing their very best,” she said of the care workers who showed up to care for her father, despite the fact a number of other staff appeared to be absent the day after the outbreak was announced at the care facility.

The woman – who asked not to be named out of concern for her family’s privacy – said she saw care workers who had worked double shifts who were obviously tired but who did what they could to honour her family’s wishes.

The woman said her dad developed symptoms at the end of last week, but it was only on Saturday afternoon that she got a call from health authorities telling her his test had been positive.

Because she and her brother didn’t want to expose their mother to the virus, a nurse at the care home put on protective clothing and attempted a Skype call so the elderly couple could speak to each other, she said, although her dad was eventually too sick to take part.

The next day, the woman and her brother put on protective boots, masks and gloves to enter their father’s room and say their final goodbyes, holding his hand.

Being able to do that meant a lot, the woman said, adding she wanted to speak out to ensure “the goodness of people isn’t forgotten in this. The little acts of kindness are everything.”