Thief drives off with $60,000 in lumber in Surrey

Semi load of lumber stolen

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a whopping $60,000 worth of stolen property from the Whalley/City Centre area.

On March 1, police say a commercial truck trailer loaded with a storage container and $20,000 worth of lumber was stolen from a business on the 10600 block of Timberland Road. Security footage shows a suspect stealing the trailer by hooking it to the cab of a semi and driving off the property. 

Over 2,700 pieces of lumber wrapped in “West Fraser Mills” tarps were stolen.

The stolen container is a faded red colour and is marked: TGCU 503616-0 / TARE: 3770.

The stolen trailer has BC licence plate D8795P and has the number 234 on it. It also has Canadian Tire mud flaps.

“Our investigators do believe there are people in the community with further information, and we are asking them to come forward to help us advance this investigation," said Const. Richard Wright.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

