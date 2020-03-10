155433
Mt. Washington ski chalet goes up in flames on Vancouver Island

8 escape chalet blaze

Eight people escaped uninjured when a Mount Washington chalet caught fire Saturday night on Vancouver Island.

The Oyster River Volunteer Fire Rescue Association received the call around 10 p.m., and four firefighters based at the ski resort responded immediately, said Fire Chief Bruce Green.

They reached the chalet on utility terrain vehicles, because there is no road access in the alpine village, Green said.

“They were able to use our UTV to get access to the building, hook up the fire hydrants, start putting water on the fire,” he said.

More crews from the volunteer department arrived shortly after and helped put out the flames for several hours. Firefighters were still working Sunday morning to extinguish hot spots.

“Because there’s lots of snow on the roof, for safety we’re not going to put any firefighters in there, because there’s no need, so it’s just real hard for us to get in to access all the hot spots that are still burning,” Green said.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, he said.

