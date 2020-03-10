Snowpack shows higher risk for east side of Okanagan Lake than west

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Snowpack numbers show a major discrepancy throughout the Okanagan region, with communities on the east side of the lake most at risk of flood activity.

Recent snowpack data for the Okanagan region shows a higher risk of flooding to communities on the east side of the lake and closer to the Boundary and South Thompson regions than those on the west side.

BC River Forecast hydrologist Jonathan Boyd said the snow basin index taken March 1 is 115 per cent of normal, down from a reading Feb. 1 which was 130 per cent of normal.

"I'm actually a little surprised that it was so low," he said, explaining that it's an average number.

"The 115 per cent as a basin average might be a little bit under-representing those areas that are a little more at risk. An example of that is the Mission Creek automated snow weather station that we have, we've had that operating for 50 years and it's currently at 144 per cent of normal ... every 20 years it's this high, statistically, so that's very high."

He says Kelowna and Vernon areas are seeing bigger numbers, and the further eastward the reading was taken, the higher it tended to be.

On the west side of the lake, numbers were in the 75 per cent to 95 per cent of normal range, dragging down the average.

Snowpack accumulation can last up to seven or eight more weeks if the weather stays cool and wet, and if that combines with a sudden snap to hot weather, it could be problematic.

"Worst case scenario is if we stay cold for the next month, month and a half with continued snow accumulation," "Then we get maybe five to 10 days of very hot weather ... and that's when we get the rapid melt."

That's what happened in 2018 with the devastating floods in the neighbouring Boundary region in Grand Forks, he said — a perfect storm of temperatures, snowpack and spring precipitation.

"We're really at the mercy of the weather conditions over the next three months," he explained. "Once you're into early to mid June, then the Okanagan is pretty well home free."